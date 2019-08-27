Chase Allen: Waived/injured by Dolphins
Allen (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Dolphins on Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins made a series of moves to part ways with veteran players Tuesday, Allen included. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, Allen will land on injured reserve where he'll remain for the rest of the season barring an injury settlement.
