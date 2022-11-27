site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Chris Lammons: Will play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 27, 2022
3:04 pm ET
Lammons (concussion) is active Sunday against the Rams.
Lammons suffered a concussion Week 10 against the Jaguars and did not clear protocols in time for Week 11's contest with the Chargers. However, after clearing those protocols Wednesday, the 26-year-old will suit up Week 12.
