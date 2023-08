The NFL suspended Lammons three games for violating the personal-conduct policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lammons was involved in the same Feb. 2022 incident as Alvin Kamara at a Las Vegas nightclub. The former undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, Lammons spent the previous three seasons with the Chiefs, appearing in 16 games last year as a core special teamer. He's eligible to return to action in Week 4.