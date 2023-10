The Colts elevated Lammons to the active roster Saturday.

After serving a three-game suspension , Lammons was cut by the Colts on Sept. 25 before rejoining the team on the practice squad on the same day. The elevation comes with Juju Brents (quadriceps) ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Saints. Lammons last played in 2022 with the Chiefs mostly on special teams and had seven tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble over 16 games.