The Colts placed Lammons (foot/ankle) on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Lammons did not participate in OTAs and minicamp after undergoing ankle surgery, with general manager Chris Ballard telling reporters Wednesday that the corner is "a week or two away" from being ready, per Paul Bretl of USA Today. Once healthy, Lammons can be activated off the PUP list and participate in practice. He appeared in four regular-season games for the Colts last season, registering six tackles (four solo) and one pass defended while playing 59 snaps on defense and 55 snaps on special teams.