Williams (shoulder) is dressed for Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Williams is among a large group of running backs vying for limited spots behind Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware, but his experience may give him a leg up on the competition. His return to action Friday also provides him with an opportunity to show the coaching staff he's worthy of a spot.

