The Cardinals placed Williams (foot) on the practice squad injured list Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Williams turned three touches for nine yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Ravens before exiting the game in the second quarter after sustaining a foot injury. He will have to sit out for the next four games and will be eligible to return against the Rams on Nov. 26.
