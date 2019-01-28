Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas: Arrested in Missouri
Thomas (lower leg) was arrested in Missouri on suspicion of marijuana possession, Pete Sweeney of 610 Sports Kansas City reports.
This isn't a good look for a player who spent most of the season on injured reserve and will now become an unrestricted free agent in March.
