The Ravens have waived Thomas, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season, will now be free to catch on elsewhere in advance of the 2021 campaign. In the last couple of years in which he played, the 28-year-old receiver made most of his impact as a returner.
