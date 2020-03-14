Play

Thomas signed a one-year contract with the Ravens on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas was hardly effective in his first stint with the Ravens, combining for just 259 return yards in eight games, but a lack of obvious difference makers from a special teams perspective on the open market likely helped spur the reunion. It's entirely possible Thomas could still be on the roster bubble this preseason if other skillful returners outperform the 27-year-old.

