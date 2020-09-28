O'Daniel (knee/ankle) is available for Monday's matchup with the Ravens, Chiefs' content creator Matt McMullen of reports.
O'Daniel was added to the injury report Friday, but his full participation at Saturday's practice indicated he was trending in this directions. He has played just nine defensive snaps through two games, as he is primarily a special teams contributor.
