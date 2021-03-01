General manager Brett Veach said Monday that he's hopeful Fisher (Achilles) will be ready to go mid-August, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Fisher underwent surgery Jan. 29 to address an Achilles tear suffered during the AFC Championship Game. His mid-August recovery timetable is cutting it close, but it looks as though there's a chance the 30-year-old left tackle could be ready for Week 1 of the 2021 season. Of course, that would be dependent on Fisher avoiding any setbacks in his recovery from a serious injury.