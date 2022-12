Fisher (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fisher was held out of Miami's Week 16 loss to Green Bay and failed to practice at any point ahead of Sunday's matchup against New England. While he's not officially ruled out, it looks likely that he'll be in line for his second consecutive game. Fisher's absence likely wouldn't have a significant impact on the Dolphins' offensive line.