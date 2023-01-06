The Dolphins placed Fisher (calf) on injured reserve Thursday.
Fisher signed with Miami in early December to help fill in at right tackle after third-year offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle) was placed on IR. However, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2013 NFL Draft has now missed the last two games due to a calf injury, which will now land him on IR as well. Should the team wind up making the playoffs, Fisher will not be eligible to return until the Super Bowl at the earliest. As a result, the Dolphins also claimed veteran offensive lineman Geron Christian off waivers in a corresponding move Thursday, though Brandon Shell will likely continue to start at right tackle moving forward.