Chiefs' Jordan Lucas: Remains sidelined
Lucas (hamstring) isn't participating at Friday's practice Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Lucas was forced to exit Sunday's practice session and has yet to return to action due to the hamstring injury. The 26-year-old is competing for a starting role at free safety opposite Tyrann Mathieu but it's unclear when he's expected to return to the field.
