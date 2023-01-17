Thornhill registered a career-best 71 tackles (43 solo), three interceptions and a sack over 16 games during the 2022 season.
Aside from a slight downturn in his second season, Thornhill has churned out consistent campaigns on the back end of Kansas City's defense throughout his rookie contract. However, he's scheduled to hit free agency this offseason, so the Chiefs' brass will need to decide whether they want to keep him in town or allow him to explore free agency. The Chiefs have some wiggle room from a cap standpoint and not a ton of starters set to hit free agency this season, so the team could make a run at extending Thornhill.
