Thornhill (calf) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

After missing the Browns' regular-season finale and being listed as a non-participant at practice Tuesday, Thornhill was able to take a positive step Wednesday towards possibly suiting up for the wild-card round. He'll still likely need to manage a full practice Thursday to avoid carrying an injury designation into Friday and potentially gameday.