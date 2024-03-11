Thornhill posted 54 tackles and one pass defensed over 11 regular-season games in 2023.

Thornhill had a noticeable drop-off in production from his days with the Chiefs. Both the team and the player expected more after Thornhill signed a three-year deal a year ago, and the Browns need more of his previous version this coming season. There was a nagging calf injury, and he may never have been completely healthy. Thornhill is expected to rejoin Grant Delpit (groin) on the back end of the Browns' defense.