Danna recorded three solo tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Broncos.

Danna was able to get to the quarterback again in Week 8, sacking Russell Wilson in the loss. The defensive end has now registered a sack in two straight games and three out of the last four contests overall. Danna has now compiled a career-high 28 tackles and 5.5 sacks while also deflecting two passes over the first eight games of 2023.