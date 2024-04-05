Danna has agreed to a three-year deal to remain with the Chiefs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Danna -- whose deal is reportedly worth $24 million and includes $13 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- established career-highs last year by recording 6.5 sacks and 50 tackles in 16 regular-season games for Kansas City. With an extension now in place, the 26-year-old is set to continue in his starting defensive end role with the team that took him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.