Danna recorded four tackles and one sack in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Packers.

Danna recorded his first game with four or more tackles since Week 7, and came up with a big sack in the fourth quarter to force a Packers field-goal attempt. The 26-year-old played in 38 defensive snaps which was fewer than both George Karlaftis (48) and Charles Omenihu (44). Danna has now compiled a career-high 6.5 sacks and 39 tackles on the season, but recently has been in a three-man rotation with Karlaftis and Omenihu which should be monitored by IDP managers in the upcoming weeks.