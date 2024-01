Danna (rest) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The Chiefs are opting to rest Danna in favor of prioritizing his health for the playoffs. In his absence, the likes of Charles Omenihu, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson and Malik Herring are all candidates to see extra snaps on the defensive line.