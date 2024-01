Bolton (wrist/abdomen) is tagged as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Chargers.

Bolton doesn't seem to be dealing with any serious health issues, as he was a full participant in all three practice sessions during Week 18 prep. However, the Chiefs are expected to rest multiple starters Sunday with the team locked into the No. 3 playoff seed in the AFC, and Bolton could be among them. If the linebacker doesn't suit up, Leo Chenal could start in his place.