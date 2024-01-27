Wanogho (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Ravens.
Wanogho will not be activated off IR despite of practicing as a full participant in all three sessions this week. If the Chiefs were to win Sunday against the Ravens, he will have an opportunity to suit up for the Super Bowl.
