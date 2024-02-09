Watch Now:

Wanogho (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup against the 49ers.

Despite a full week of practice, the 26-year-old offensive lineman has been ruled ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Wanogho appeared in the Chiefs' first three games before sustaining a season-ending quadriceps injury, playing 14 total snaps (all on special teams).

