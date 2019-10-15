Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Limited again Tuesday

Watkins (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Tuesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Watkins tweaked his hamstring in the final practice of Week 5 and proceeded to log just two offensive snaps in the Chiefs' loss to the Colts before sitting out entirely this past Sunday against the Texans. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Watkins has a chance to suit up Thursday versus the Broncos, but he'd clear up any questions by fitting in a full practice Wednesday after being listed as limited on the first two Week 7 injury reports.

