Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Will play Sunday

Coach Andy Reid said that Watkins (illness) will play Sunday against the Raiders, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Watkins popped up on the Chiefs' injury report after an illness prevented him from practicing Thursday, but he was back on the field Friday for the team's final session of Week 13. The wideout's activity was apparently enough for Reid to give him the green light to play this weekend, and it's not expected that Watkins will face any limitations with his snaps as a result of the ailment. Since returning from a two-game absence in Week 8, Watkins has played in the Chiefs' last four contests but hasn't reached the end zone while averaging 4.8 catches and 43.3 receiving yards.