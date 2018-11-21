Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Rarely plays in Week 11
Ware saw the field for just 11 offensive snaps (15 percent) Monday against the Rams and didn't record a stat.
Just a week after he scored his first touchdown of the season, Ware was basically invisible Monday night. Ware has yet to see more than 24 offensive snaps this season and there's no reason to believe that will rise much as long as starting running back Kareem Hunt remains healthy.
