Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Looking for home in 2020

Ware (shoulder) will head into the 2020 offseason set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Ware's knowledge of the offense paid off late in the season when the Chiefs were lacking depth at the position due to injury, resulting in Ware's addition to the roster. Unfortunately, his campaign ended just three weeks after it began due to a rotator cuff tear, landing him back in the free-agent market this offseason with an injury to boot. He'll likely have to prove to teams he's healthy ahead of 2020 before landing a gig.