Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Sizable role in first game

Ware racked up five carries for 11 yards and reeled in one of his two passes for a loss of nine yards.

Ware actually led the way in offensive snaps at the running back position, taking the field for 40 percent. Even with the significant role, the veteran back was unable to produce much and his role may be headed for a reduction if Damien Williams (ribs) is cleared to return in Week 15 versus the Broncos.