Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Headed for IR
Ware has been placed on IR due to a torn rotator cuff, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
With that, LeSean McCoy (a healthy scratch in Week 16) is a candidate to be activated for Sunday's game against the Chargers, while fellow running backs Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson remain on as the Chiefs head into Week 17 and approach the upcoming postseason.
