Wisniewski signed a contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 30-year-old will provide some interior depth for Kansas City's offensive line with Andrew Wylie battling an ankle injury. Wisniewski appeared in in 46 games (24 starts) for the Eagles over the past three seasons.

