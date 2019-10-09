Chiefs' Stefen Wisniewski: Joins Kansas City
Wisniewski signed a contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 30-year-old will provide some interior depth for Kansas City's offensive line with Andrew Wylie battling an ankle injury. Wisniewski appeared in in 46 games (24 starts) for the Eagles over the past three seasons.
More News
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Returning to Philly•
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Looking for new team•
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Undergoes surgery•
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Not limited by ankle injury•
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Recovering from injury in Super Bowl•
-
Eagles' Stefen Wisniewski: Will play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Best Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.