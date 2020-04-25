Chiefs' Thakarius Keyes: Grabbed by Chiefs

The Chiefs selected Keyes in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 237th overall.

Keyes (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) was a two-year starter at Tulane from 2018-19, during which span he predominantly lined up at left cornerback. He brings tangible athleticism to Kansas City's secondary, but unrefined technique and a lack of NFL-level strength will likely lead the team to view him as a developmental project rather than an immediate asset.