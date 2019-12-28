Play

Wick signed with the Saints' practice squad Saturday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Wick previously spent time on the Raiders' practice squad, but now he's being brought in as the Saints gear up for a playoff run. Over 11 career NFL games, Wick has just two catches for 18 yards.

