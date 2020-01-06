Play

Wick signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Monday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

The Saints' season ended earlier than expected, so they're locking down their practice-squad players as they look ahead to the 2020 season. Wick didn't play an NFL snap this year, but he has 11 total games at the top level under his belt. He'll vie for a depth role next year.

More News
Our Latest Stories