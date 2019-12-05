Play

Wick signed with the Raiders' practice squad Wednesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Wick spent training camp with the Titans but was unable to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. The 26-year-old could make his way to Oakland's active roster should one of the team's tight ends suffer an injury.

