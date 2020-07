Wick has elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to his asthma condition, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Wick, who the Saints signed to their practice squad late last season, had been expected to compete for a depth tight end role. The 26-year-old entered the NFL in 2016 and has logged two catches for 18 yards over the course of 11 games as a pro, six with the Lions in 2016 and five with the 49ers in 2018.