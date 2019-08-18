Titans' Cole Wick: Leads team in receiving
Wick hauled in three of his four targets for 42 yards in the Titans' second preseason contest against the Patriots.
Wick worked with both the second and third-team quarterbacks, and showed the ability to work downfield with receptions of 10 and 25-yards. Unfortunately, he was also penalized twice -- for offensive holding on both occasions-- making it an up and down performance. With Delanie Walker back healthy, as well as the eventual return of Jonnu Smith (knee), it's unlikely Wick will make a meaningful impact during the regular season as a receiver.
