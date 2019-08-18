Wick hauled in three of his four targets for 42 yards in the Titans' second preseason contest against the Patriots.

Wick worked with both the second and third-team quarterbacks, and showed the ability to work downfield with receptions of 10 and 25-yards. Unfortunately, he was also penalized twice -- for offensive holding on both occasions-- making it an up and down performance. With Delanie Walker back healthy, as well as the eventual return of Jonnu Smith (knee), it's unlikely Wick will make a meaningful impact during the regular season as a receiver.