Colts' Anthony Castonzo: Out again this week
Castonzo (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Castonzo suffered a minor setback last week which forced him to miss his second straight game to open the season, and he'll now remain sidelined for Week 3. Castonzo remains without a clear recovery timetable.
