Castonzo (ankle) announced his retirement Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
The 32-year-old contemplated retirement last offseason before re-signing with the Colts on a two-year contract. He apparently won't play the second season, following a 2020 campaign in which he dealt with knee, ankle and oblique injuries, ultimately requiring surgery on the ankle. Castonzo's dozen starts in 2020 brought him up to 144 for his career, spanning the entire Andrew Luck era and then some. The Colts' offensive line otherwise remains strong, but they now have a major hole to address on the blindside. The decision to bring in 33-year-old Jared Veldheer at the end of the 2020 season suggests the team doesn't have much confidence in the likes of Chaz Green or Casey Tucker to replace Castonzo.