Colts' Armani Watts: Goes down with ankle injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Watts was forced to leave Saturday's matchup with the Buccaneers early with an ankle injury, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Watts was carted off the field in the first quarter for what has now been outlined as an ankle injury. The 26-year-old can be considered questionable for Week 1 versus the Texans on Sept. 11.
