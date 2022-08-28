site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Armani Watts: Out for season
Watts suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's win over the Buccaneers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Head coach Frank Reich described Watts' injury as "pretty significant" and he is now done for the year. The safety will now shift his focus to being ready ahead of next year's training camp.
