Colts' Austin Howard: Signing with Colts
Howard will sign a contract with the Colts, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Howard started all 16 games for the Ravens at right tackle last season, but he was let go after just one season in Baltimore. He graded as the 36th-best offensive tackle last season according to Pro Football Focus, and the veteran will likely slot in at the same position for the Colts in 2018.
