Geathers (neck) was placed on the regular season PUP list, meaning he'll miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season, Jason Spells of WTHR-TV in Indianapolis reports.

GM Chris Ballard said he expects Geathers to return at some point during the 2017 season. However, his carer sounds at risk after surgery in the offseason for a neck injury suffered in Week 12 of last season.

