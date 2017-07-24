Colts' Clayton Geathers: Will miss at least six games
Geathers (neck) was placed on the regular season PUP list, meaning he'll miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season, Jason Spells of WTHR-TV in Indianapolis reports.
GM Chris Ballard said he expects Geathers to return at some point during the 2017 season. However, his carer sounds at risk after surgery in the offseason for a neck injury suffered in Week 12 of last season.
