Colts' Clayton Geathers: Clears protocol
Geathers has cleared the league's concussion protocol Monday, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Geathers made full use of Indianapolis' bye week to get fully healthy. He participated in practice Monday, per Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis, and appears on track to suit up versus the Texans on Sunday.
