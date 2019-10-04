Colts' Clayton Geathers: Won't play against Chiefs
Geathers (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Both of the Colts' starting safeties -- Geathers and Malik Hooker (knee) -- will sit out this contest. The Colts have a bye week after this contest, so Geathers has a good shot at playing Week 7 versus the Texans. Khari Willis and George Odum are slated to fill in for the extent of their injuries, but they have a tough job on tap Sunday as they're tasked with containing the league's most-threatening pass attack.
