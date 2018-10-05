Colts' Clayton Geathers: Will not return Thursday
Geathers (neck, concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Patriots.
Geathers sustained a concussion and injuries to the neck in the first half of the contest, which the Colts will certainly not take lightly. He logged three tackles in the game before getting hurt. The safety will have to pass concussion protocol testing before he can take the field again. Look for Matthias Farley to see an uptick in defensive snaps with Geathers sidelined.
