Colts' Donte Moncrief: Sitting out another practice
Moncrief (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
With Moncrief having missed all three of the Colts' practices this week, it's looking unlikely that he'll be able to suit up Saturday against the Ravens. The Colts will provide an official injury designation for Moncrief later Thursday, but in the event the wideout is sidelined for a third straight contest, more snaps would be up for grabs for the likes of Chester Rogers, Kamar Aiken and K.J. Brent. That trio has combined for two catches from six yards -- with both receptions coming from Rogers -- while Moncrief has sat out the last two contests, so there isn't much fantasy upside to be mined here.
