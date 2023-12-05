Ogletree saw one target on 26 offensive snaps in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win at Tennessee but did not catch the pass.

Despite pacing the Colts' tight ends in snaps in Week 13, Ogletree did not register in the box score. Although he has a dismal 50-percent catch rate, he's actually been relatively efficient on the few targets (18) he's drawn through nine games this season. Even so, he's on the heavy end (260 lbs.) even by tight end standards, so it makes some sense that Indianapolis has deployed him mostly as a blocker this year and will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.