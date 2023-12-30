Ogletree has been placed on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
Ogletree's placement on the list comes after he was arrested Friday. While the tight end is on the list, he is not permitted to practice or attend games.
More News
-
Colts' Drew Ogletree: Arrested Friday•
-
Colts' Drew Ogletree: Blanked despite significant role•
-
Colts' Drew Ogletree: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Colts' Drew Ogletree: Seemingly back to full strength•
-
Colts' Drew Ogletree: Remains out against Bucs•
-
Colts' Drew Ogletree: Missing another practice•